Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) went up by 5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Palantir Technologies, Ford, CASI Pharmaceuticals, or American Airlines?

Is It Worth Investing in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CASI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CASI is at 0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.45. CASI currently public float of 97.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CASI was 1.35M shares.

CASI’s Market Performance

CASI stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.03% and a quarterly performance of -3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.89% for CASI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CASI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CASI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASI reach a price target of $3.80. The rating they have provided for CASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CASI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

CASI Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CASI fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3435. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -45.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASI starting from He Wei-Wu, who purchase 180,000 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Aug 19. After this action, He Wei-Wu now owns 5,163,994 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $226,800 using the latest closing price.

He Wei-Wu, the Chairman and CEO of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that He Wei-Wu is holding 4,983,994 shares at $387,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-223.01 for the present operating margin

+27.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -321.89. The total capital return value is set at -33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.70. Equity return is now at value -56.50, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Based on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.77. Total debt to assets is 2.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.28.