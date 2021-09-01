Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went up by 13.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.82. The company’s stock price has collected -8.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 31 min ago that Next Generation Luxury Fashion E-Tailer Forward Announces Kendall Jenner As Creative Director

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Revolve Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.14, which is $5.91 above the current price. RVLV currently public float of 37.81M and currently shorts hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.05M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went down by -8.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.08% and a quarterly performance of -2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.68% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.81% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 36.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $78 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RVLV, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

RVLV Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares sank -19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.18. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 84.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from STOLZMAN MARC D, who sale 3,883 shares at the price of $61.94 back on Aug 24. After this action, STOLZMAN MARC D now owns 8,360 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $240,513 using the latest closing price.

Mente Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 64,153 shares at $57.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Mente Michael is holding 0 shares at $3,665,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.52 for the present operating margin

+51.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.33. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 26.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 55.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.