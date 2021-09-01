Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) a Keeper?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s stock price has collected -1.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Cinedigm Launches Four of the Companys Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ :ROKU) Right Now?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 209.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Roku Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $483.09, which is $118.98 above the current price. ROKU currently public float of 116.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROKU was 4.12M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stocks went down by -1.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.37% and a quarterly performance of 3.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Roku Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for ROKU stocks with a simple moving average of -3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $475 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $500, previously predicting the price at $450. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROKU, setting the target price at $485 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at -13.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $366.35. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Rosenberg Scott A., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $354.72 back on Aug 23. After this action, Rosenberg Scott A. now owns 15,121 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $2,660,400 using the latest closing price.

Wood Anthony J., the CEO and Chairman BOD of Roku Inc., sale 80,000 shares at $353.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Wood Anthony J. is holding 25,000 shares at $28,241,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.14 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.24. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.82. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.