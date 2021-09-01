Is Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) a Keeper?

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) went up by 13.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s stock price has collected 14.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Evaxion Biotech Announces Q2 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ :EVAX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.00. EVAX currently public float of 9.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVAX was 75.45K shares.

EVAX’s Market Performance

EVAX stocks went up by 14.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.59% and a quarterly performance of -5.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Evaxion Biotech A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.76% for EVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 10.18% for the last 200 days.

EVAX Trading at 21.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +32.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +34.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Evaxion Biotech A/S saw -33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

The total capital return value is set at -202.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -184.40.

Based on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.