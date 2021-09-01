Is Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) a Keeper?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.90, which is $1.11 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 90.88M and currently shorts hold a 13.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 2.12M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went up by 11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.43% and a quarterly performance of 19.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.56% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.72% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 51.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 19th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ASO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ASO Trading at 15.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 113.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 10,100,000 shares at the price of $38.30 back on Jul 12. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 3,361,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $386,830,000 using the latest closing price.

KKR 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P., the 10% Owner of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 10,100,000 shares at $38.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that KKR 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. is holding 3,361,282 shares at $386,830,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Equity return is now at value 43.50, with 10.50 for asset returns.