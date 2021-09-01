Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Kellogg Company (K)?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.65. The company’s stock price has collected -2.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays 2021 Global Consumer Staples Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Kellogg Company (NYSE :K) Right Now?

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for K is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Kellogg Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.95, which is $4.87 above the current price. K currently public float of 258.22M and currently shorts hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of K was 2.01M shares.

K’s Market Performance

K stocks went down by -2.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly performance of -4.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for K stocks with a simple moving average of 0.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $66 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $77. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to K, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

K Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.42. In addition, Kellogg Company saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 83,332 shares at the price of $66.38 back on Aug 20. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 59,131,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $5,531,878 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 83,331 shares at $63.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 59,215,170 shares at $5,315,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.94 for the present operating margin

+34.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.06. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 260.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.27. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 233.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.