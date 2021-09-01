Ambarella Inc. (AMBA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 19.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.21. The company’s stock price has collected 4.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 57 min ago that Anaplan Soars, CrowdStrike Falls, and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Ambarella Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.67, which is $9.57 above the current price. AMBA currently public float of 34.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 341.58K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went up by 4.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.93% and a quarterly performance of 3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.25% for Ambarella Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.61% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of 24.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $145 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $110. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 01st, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMBA, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 01st of the current year.

AMBA Trading at 24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +24.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +23.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.28. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw 12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from EICHLER KEVIN C, who sale 4,671 shares at the price of $101.39 back on Jun 16. After this action, EICHLER KEVIN C now owns 53,375 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $473,593 using the latest closing price.

Day Christopher, the VP, Marketing of Ambarella Inc., sale 1,445 shares at $101.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Day Christopher is holding 11,286 shares at $146,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.43 for the present operating margin

+59.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -26.81. The total capital return value is set at -12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.74. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc. (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.15. Total debt to assets is 1.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.72.