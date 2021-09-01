Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) went up by 22.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 58.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX :AAMC) Right Now?

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX:AAMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAMC is at 0.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Altisource Asset Management Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AAMC currently public float of 1.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAMC was 15.37K shares.

AAMC’s Market Performance

AAMC stocks went up by 58.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.37% and a quarterly performance of 29.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.67% for Altisource Asset Management Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.62% for AAMC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.54% for the last 200 days.

AAMC Trading at 32.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%, as shares surge +41.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAMC rose by +58.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.72. In addition, Altisource Asset Management Corporation saw -7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5736.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Altisource Asset Management Corporation stands at -6050.00. The total capital return value is set at -21.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.66. Equity return is now at value -98.70, with 128.10 for asset returns.

Based on Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 820.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.