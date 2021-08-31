Why Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 26.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.47. The company’s stock price has collected 0.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/21 that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Update on Product Development Priorities and Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

QLGN currently public float of 25.92M and currently shorts hold a 6.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 346.54K shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went up by 0.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.68% and a quarterly performance of -32.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.67% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -38.23% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares sank -28.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5260. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw -57.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLGN starting from Kruger Kurt H, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Aug 19. After this action, Kruger Kurt H now owns 18,000 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,800 using the latest closing price.

BROIDRICK AMY S., the EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,500 shares at $2.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that BROIDRICK AMY S. is holding 4,500 shares at $9,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Equity return is now at value -90.60, with -41.70 for asset returns.