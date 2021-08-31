We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Here is What We Found

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went down by -8.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s stock price has collected 18.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Aehr Receives $3.0 Million in Orders to Support Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $5.09 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 20.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 5.53M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went up by 18.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.95% and a quarterly performance of 175.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 283.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.05% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.98% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of 135.91% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 48.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +183.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +379.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 173.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from OLIPHANT LAURA, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Aug 17. After this action, OLIPHANT LAURA now owns 0 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $132,540 using the latest closing price.

Erickson Gayn, the President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, sale 17,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Erickson Gayn is holding 689,102 shares at $98,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.19 for the present operating margin

+36.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at -12.21. The total capital return value is set at -25.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.90. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.02. Total debt to assets is 15.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.