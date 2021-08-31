Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s stock price has collected 11.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Announces $26.4 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RCKT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCKT is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.70. RCKT currently public float of 57.96M and currently shorts hold a 13.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCKT was 426.96K shares.

RCKT’s Market Performance

RCKT stocks went up by 11.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.06% and a quarterly performance of -19.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for RCKT stocks with a simple moving average of -26.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCKT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RCKT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCKT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $64 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCKT reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for RCKT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to RCKT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

RCKT Trading at -13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCKT rose by +11.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.70. In addition, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -38.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCKT starting from Makker Gotham, who sale 400 shares at the price of $47.12 back on Jun 17. After this action, Makker Gotham now owns 1,296,401 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $18,850 using the latest closing price.

Makker Gotham, the Director of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 34,685 shares at $46.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Makker Gotham is holding 1,296,801 shares at $1,624,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCKT

The total capital return value is set at -29.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.64. Equity return is now at value -38.40, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 10.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.65.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.94.