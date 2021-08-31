Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:REE) went down by -28.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.66. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/21 that REE Automotive Awarded $17 USD Million Funding from the UK Government

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ :REE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.67. Today, the average trading volume of REE was 307.50K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.42% and a quarterly performance of -8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.15% for REE stocks with a simple moving average of -37.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for REE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2021.

REE Trading at -34.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -33.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -24.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.61. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. Class A Ordinary Shares saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.