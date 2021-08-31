Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) went up by 8.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 13.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Recon Announces RMB4.08 Million Toxic Gas Alarm System Maintenance Contract with CNPC Yunnan Petrochemical

Is It Worth Investing in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ :RCON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RCON is at 3.29.

RCON currently public float of 4.98M and currently shorts hold a 20.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RCON was 5.28M shares.

RCON’s Market Performance

RCON stocks went up by 13.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.37% and a quarterly performance of -70.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 206.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for Recon Technology Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.05% for RCON stocks with a simple moving average of -23.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd. saw 127.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Equity return is now at value -20.80, with -11.40 for asset returns.