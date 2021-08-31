Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals – News Heater
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went up by 7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.80. The company’s stock price has collected 22.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that YMM Investor Notice: Rosen, Globally Respected Investor Counsel, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action – YMM

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

YMM currently public float of 141.09M and currently shorts hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 5.46M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.19% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.75% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of 8.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19.50 based on the research report published on August 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

YMM Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +35.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +22.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.77. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -26.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

