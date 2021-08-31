Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 1.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.63. The company’s stock price has collected 2.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Shares of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 252.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.63, which is $6.29 above the current price. ZI currently public float of 159.96M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 3.11M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went up by 2.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.46% and a quarterly performance of 50.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.11% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of 29.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $70 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

ZI Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +17.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.56. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw 33.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L., who sale 192,272 shares at the price of $62.91 back on Aug 26. After this action, TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L. now owns 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $12,095,312 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Todd, the Director of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 192,272 shares at $62.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Crockett Todd is holding 0 shares at $12,095,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.58 for the present operating margin

+73.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 4.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 156.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.94. Total debt to assets is 33.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.