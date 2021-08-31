Buy or Sell Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.46. The company’s stock price has collected 15.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces a Merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE :NMM) Right Now?

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NMM is at 2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.00, which is $1.72 above the current price. NMM currently public float of 18.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMM was 444.72K shares.

NMM’s Market Performance

NMM stocks went up by 15.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.54% and a quarterly performance of 7.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 357.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.20% for Navios Maritime Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.40% for NMM stocks with a simple moving average of 39.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

NMM Trading at 17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +29.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMM rose by +15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +332.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.65. In addition, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. saw 161.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.94 for the present operating margin

+65.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. stands at -30.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.48. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), the company’s capital structure generated 76.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.40. Total debt to assets is 41.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.