A Lesson to Learn: Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE)

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) went up by 37.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s stock price has collected 6.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that Regional Health Properties Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX :RHE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RHE is at 0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Regional Health Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $78.00. RHE currently public float of 1.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RHE was 703.32K shares.

RHE’s Market Performance

RHE stocks went up by 6.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.62% and a quarterly performance of -30.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 506.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for Regional Health Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.80% for RHE stocks with a simple moving average of 59.67% for the last 200 days.

RHE Trading at 18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.73%, as shares surge +29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHE rose by +35.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +670.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Regional Health Properties Inc. saw 132.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHE starting from Tenwick David A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $8.22 back on Aug 25. After this action, Tenwick David A now owns 30,985 shares of Regional Health Properties Inc., valued at $8,220 using the latest closing price.

Tenwick David A, the Director of Regional Health Properties Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $12.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Tenwick David A is holding 31,985 shares at $60,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHE

Equity return is now at value 20.70, with -9.70 for asset returns.