Why Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) went up by 10.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $142.47. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Support.com, Zoom, Hill-Rom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE :HRC) Right Now?

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HRC is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $144.67, which is -$2.4 below the current price. HRC currently public float of 65.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HRC was 481.88K shares.

HRC’s Market Performance

HRC stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.89% and a quarterly performance of 19.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.09% for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.56% for HRC stocks with a simple moving average of 33.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRC

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRC, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

HRC Trading at 18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRC rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.45. In addition, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRC starting from Ladone Mary Kay, who sale 9,056 shares at the price of $127.62 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ladone Mary Kay now owns 0 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., valued at $1,155,745 using the latest closing price.

Ladone Mary Kay, the SVP, Corp. Dev., Strat. & IR of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., sale 8,349 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that Ladone Mary Kay is holding 5,698 shares at $1,001,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+46.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.11. Total debt to assets is 41.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.