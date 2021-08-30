Why Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 3.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/20/21 that Coinbase, Foot Locker, Ross Stores: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens TodayOpens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.81, which is $24.26 above the current price. AMAT currently public float of 910.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 7.04M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 7.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.69% and a quarterly performance of -1.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Applied Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.21% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of 15.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $140 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on April 07th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.74. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw 58.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Durn Daniel, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $143.76 back on Aug 02. After this action, Durn Daniel now owns 345,571 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $862,587 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 13,500 shares at $138.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 112,885 shares at $1,863,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.32 for the present operating margin

+44.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +21.04. The total capital return value is set at 29.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.83. Equity return is now at value 46.00, with 22.50 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 53.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.