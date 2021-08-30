Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) went up by 12.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.07. The company’s stock price has collected 12.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Newegg CEO Anthony Chow Receives the Los Angeles Times CEO Leadership Award

Is It Worth Investing in Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ :NEGG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEGG is at -0.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Newegg Commerce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.00. Today, the average trading volume of NEGG was 3.44M shares.

NEGG’s Market Performance

NEGG stocks went up by 12.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.51% and a quarterly performance of 89.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 430.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for Newegg Commerce Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.70% for NEGG stocks with a simple moving average of 70.95% for the last 200 days.

NEGG Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEGG rose by +12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +444.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.29. In addition, Newegg Commerce Inc. saw 359.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.11 for the present operating margin

+12.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newegg Commerce Inc. stands at +0.02. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.26. Equity return is now at value -235.90, with -63.90 for asset returns.

Based on Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG), the company’s capital structure generated 39.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.97 and the total asset turnover is 4.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.