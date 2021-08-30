Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected 23.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/26/21 that Lordstown Motors Names Former Icahn Executive Ninivaggi as CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.86, which is $0.38 above the current price. RIDE currently public float of 111.51M and currently shorts hold a 31.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 13.46M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went up by 23.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.52% and a quarterly performance of -34.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.34% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.33% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of -56.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $3 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to RIDE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

RIDE Trading at -16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +23.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.73. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -67.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Rodriguez Julio C., who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Feb 04. After this action, Rodriguez Julio C. now owns 34,080 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $251,100 using the latest closing price.

Post Darren, the Vice President of Engineering of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that Post Darren is holding 0 shares at $272,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

The total capital return value is set at -22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.37. Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -59.00 for asset returns.

Based on Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16. Total debt to assets is 0.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.21.