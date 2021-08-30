Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. Barron’s reported on 08/25/21 that Why SPAC Listings Suddenly Slammed on the Brakes

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SOFI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SoFi Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50. SOFI currently public float of 60.57M and currently shorts hold a 26.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOFI was 16.47M shares.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SOFI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly performance of -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for SoFi Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for SOFI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $30 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

SOFI Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 7,150 shares at the price of $14.31 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 2,433,152 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $102,290 using the latest closing price.

Heavener Micah, the Head of Operations of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $14.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Heavener Micah is holding 96,412 shares at $74,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.