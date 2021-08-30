Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)?

Victorias Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $76.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/19/21 that Robinhood Markets, Nvidia, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Victorias Secret & Co. (NYSE :VSCO) Right Now?

VSCO currently public float of 87.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSCO was 2.94M shares.

VSCO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for Victorias Secret & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for VSCO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $100 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSCO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for VSCO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 24th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VSCO, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

VSCO Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO fell by -0.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Victorias Secret & Co. saw 61.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.