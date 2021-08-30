Is DSP Group Inc. (DSPG) a Keeper?

DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) went up by 17.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s stock price has collected 15.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Synaptics to Acquire DSP Group, Expanding Leadership in Low Power AI Technology

Is It Worth Investing in DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DSPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSPG is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DSP Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $0.1 above the current price. DSPG currently public float of 22.56M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSPG was 180.27K shares.

DSPG’s Market Performance

DSPG stocks went up by 15.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.06% and a quarterly performance of 18.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for DSP Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.30% for DSPG stocks with a simple moving average of 39.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSPG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DSPG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DSPG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSPG reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for DSPG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to DSPG, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

DSPG Trading at 41.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.80% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSPG rose by +25.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.73. In addition, DSP Group Inc. saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSPG starting from Chen Tali, who sale 1,197 shares at the price of $15.73 back on Aug 12. After this action, Chen Tali now owns 163,401 shares of DSP Group Inc., valued at $18,829 using the latest closing price.

Chen Tali, the Chief Business Officer of DSP Group Inc., sale 1,167 shares at $15.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Chen Tali is holding 164,598 shares at $18,532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.98 for the present operating margin

+48.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSP Group Inc. stands at -5.93. The total capital return value is set at -6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.12. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on DSP Group Inc. (DSPG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.82. Total debt to assets is 6.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.