Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/21 that REAL SIMPLE Introduces EPA Safer Choice Certified Cleaning Product Line, Now Available At The Container Store

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 232.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.43, which is $16.62 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 551.71M and currently shorts hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 10.90M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went up by 6.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.57% and a quarterly performance of -12.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Pinterest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of -18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $65 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2021.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 30th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PINS, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

PINS Trading at -15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.78. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -13.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Yang Tseli Lily, who sale 2,823 shares at the price of $54.43 back on Aug 23. After this action, Yang Tseli Lily now owns 59,258 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $153,649 using the latest closing price.

Gavini Naveen, the SVP, Products of Pinterest Inc., sale 8,059 shares at $56.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Gavini Naveen is holding 594,326 shares at $455,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+73.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.61. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.54. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.51.