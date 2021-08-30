Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) went up by 7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.09. The company’s stock price has collected 19.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Anixa Biosciences and Moffitt Cancer Center Announce FDA Clearance to Initiate Clinical Trial of Ovarian Cancer CAR-T Immunotherapy

Is It Worth Investing in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :ANIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00. ANIX currently public float of 28.51M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANIX was 254.63K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX stocks went up by 19.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.88% and a quarterly performance of 32.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Anixa Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.91% for ANIX stocks with a simple moving average of 37.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2021.

ANIX Trading at 35.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +29.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +20.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw 71.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from Titterton Lewis H jr, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $4.21 back on Jul 26. After this action, Titterton Lewis H jr now owns 935,826 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc., valued at $126,300 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR AMIT, the Chief Executive Officer of Anixa Biosciences Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $4.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that KUMAR AMIT is holding 292,000 shares at $21,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -151.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.15. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.88.