Here’s Our Rant About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) went up by 10.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.05. The company’s stock price has collected 10.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Omnicom Names Gregory Lundberg Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCO is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.05, which is $0.51 above the current price. CCO currently public float of 465.16M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCO was 3.39M shares.

CCO’s Market Performance

CCO stocks went up by 10.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of 6.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.39% for CCO stocks with a simple moving average of 22.01% for the last 200 days.

CCO Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCO rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. saw 53.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCO starting from DILGER JASON, who sale 23,006 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Aug 03. After this action, DILGER JASON now owns 178,023 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., valued at $57,285 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.77 for the present operating margin

+21.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at -31.42. The total capital return value is set at -3.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.62. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with -11.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.