Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.62. The company’s stock price has collected -1.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/28/21 that The PC boom is wobbly as the most important time of year approaches

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE :DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DELL is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Dell Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.21, which is $18.66 above the current price. DELL currently public float of 270.45M and currently shorts hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DELL was 1.91M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.17% and a quarterly performance of -1.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Dell Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.93% for DELL stocks with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $116 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DELL reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $118. The rating they have provided for DELL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to DELL, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

DELL Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.87. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc. saw 32.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Sweet Thomas W, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $96.56 back on Jul 26. After this action, Sweet Thomas W now owns 84,968 shares of Dell Technologies Inc., valued at $19,313,000 using the latest closing price.

Dew Allison, the Chief Marketing Officer of Dell Technologies Inc., sale 85,917 shares at $100.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that Dew Allison is holding 172,090 shares at $8,628,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.18 for the present operating margin

+28.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc. stands at +3.45. The total capital return value is set at 10.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.14. Equity return is now at value 202.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,701.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.45. Total debt to assets is 40.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,751.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.