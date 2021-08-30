Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus – News Heater
Home  »  Companies   »  Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) upgraded Issued by Wall St...

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) went down by -17.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price has collected 21.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 min ago that Space Stock Drops 25% Because Doing Business Up There Is Hard

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ :ASTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Astra Space Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $3.4 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ASTR was 3.90M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stocks went up by 21.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.76% and a quarterly performance of 15.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.12% for Astra Space Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.84% for ASTR stocks with a simple moving average of -16.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $13 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2021.

ASTR Trading at -11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.43%, as shares surge +13.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw 15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -56.20 for asset returns.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch
NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Heading

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam