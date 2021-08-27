Why Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) went down by -2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/21 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ :BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bentley Systems Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $69.57, which is $3.46 above the current price. BSY currently public float of 204.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSY was 1.73M shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.38% and a quarterly performance of 9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Bentley Systems Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.42% for BSY stocks with a simple moving average of 26.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BSY reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for BSY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to BSY, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

BSY Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.10. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 56.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Hollister David J., who sale 20,447 shares at the price of $62.94 back on Aug 16. After this action, Hollister David J. now owns 0 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $1,286,934 using the latest closing price.

Bentley Keith A., the Chief Technology Officer of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 80,530 shares at $61.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Bentley Keith A. is holding 16,033,686 shares at $4,950,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.52 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 31.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.27. Equity return is now at value 54.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 86.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.29. Total debt to assets is 26.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.