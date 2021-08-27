We Analyzed the Future Direction of Project Angel Parent LLC (MLNK), Here is What We Found

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.84. The company’s stock price has collected 5.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/16/21 that MeridianLink Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE :MLNK) Right Now?

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 341.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Project Angel Parent LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.38. MLNK currently public float of 30.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MLNK was 566.53K shares.

MLNK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.00% for Project Angel Parent LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.65% for MLNK stocks with a simple moving average of 5.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLNK stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MLNK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MLNK in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $30 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the current year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to MLNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 23rd of the current year.

MLNK Trading at 5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +5.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLNK rose by +5.93%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.60. In addition, Project Angel Parent LLC saw 5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.24 for the present operating margin

+55.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Project Angel Parent LLC stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13.

Based on Project Angel Parent LLC (MLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 177.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.