We Analyzed the Future Direction of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), Here is What We Found

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s stock price has collected 7.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that Helix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE :HLX) Right Now?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HLX is at 3.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.61, which is $1.95 above the current price. HLX currently public float of 141.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLX was 2.07M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX stocks went up by 7.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.95% and a quarterly performance of -29.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.89% for HLX stocks with a simple moving average of -22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2021.

HLX Trading at -22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -14.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.86. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. saw -12.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Sparks Scott Andrew, who sale 34,700 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Jun 02. After this action, Sparks Scott Andrew now owns 220,890 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., valued at $207,506 using the latest closing price.

LOVOI JOHN, the Director of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $6.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that LOVOI JOHN is holding 284,530 shares at $280,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+10.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at +2.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.92. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 28.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.39. Total debt to assets is 20.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.