Wall Street Praises Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) After Recent Earnings Report

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went up by 2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.71. The company’s stock price has collected 19.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Arcturus Therapeutics, IMV Inc, Fisker, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, or Summit Wireless?

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.25. ARCT currently public float of 22.39M and currently shorts hold a 10.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 884.00K shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went up by 19.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.55% and a quarterly performance of 87.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.05% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.48% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Underperform” to ARCT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

ARCT Trading at 43.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +76.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.17. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 26.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 11. After this action, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $3,437,250 using the latest closing price.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., the Director of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 725,000 shares at $55.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is holding 1,475,000 shares at $40,194,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -20.20 for asset returns.