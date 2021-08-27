Unum Group (UNM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.98. The company’s stock price has collected 4.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Unum and Colonial Life Partner with Nayya to Transform the Benefits Enrollment Experience for Employees

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.40, which is $3.08 above the current price. UNM currently public float of 203.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.90M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went up by 4.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.33% and a quarterly performance of -14.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.08% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $25 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 17th, 2020.

UNM Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.48. In addition, Unum Group saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $30.24 back on May 14. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 52,381 shares of Unum Group, valued at $75,600 using the latest closing price.

McKenney Richard P, the President and CEO of Unum Group, sale 35,000 shares at $30.46 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that McKenney Richard P is holding 895,335 shares at $1,066,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.81. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 31.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.10. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.