The Chart for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s stock price has collected -13.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/21 that Sprinklr Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE :CXM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sprinklr Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.56, which is $8.36 above the current price. CXM currently public float of 15.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXM was 1.16M shares.

CXM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for Sprinklr Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.95% for CXM stocks with a simple moving average of -17.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXM reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CXM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CXM, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

CXM Trading at -17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -12.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -13.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.71. In addition, Sprinklr Inc. saw -7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Thomas Ragy, who purchase 31,250 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jun 25. After this action, Thomas Ragy now owns 31,250 shares of Sprinklr Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, , the 10% Owner of Sprinklr Inc., purchase 448,798 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, is holding 260,065 shares at $7,180,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.44 for the present operating margin

+68.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc. stands at -10.64. The total capital return value is set at -24.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.43.

Based on Sprinklr Inc. (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 43.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.14.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.