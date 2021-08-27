The Chart for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected -2.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that May Mobility Announces On-Demand Autonomous Service In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ :GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Gentex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.88, which is $6.52 above the current price. GNTX currently public float of 237.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.30M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stocks went down by -2.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.35% and a quarterly performance of -12.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Gentex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.68% for GNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -10.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $38 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GNTX, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.46. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw -9.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from MULDER JOHN A, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $32.65 back on Jul 27. After this action, MULDER JOHN A now owns 34,365 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $228,549 using the latest closing price.

Zang Ling, the Director of Gentex Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $34.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Zang Ling is holding 11,138 shares at $343,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+35.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +20.29. The total capital return value is set at 20.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.56. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 20.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.