The Chart for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.05. The company’s stock price has collected 11.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that ATIP LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Is It Worth Investing in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE :ATIP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $1.86 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ATIP was 2.28M shares.

ATIP’s Market Performance

ATIP stocks went up by 11.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.53% and a quarterly performance of -58.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.10% for ATI Physical Therapy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.64% for ATIP stocks with a simple moving average of -56.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATIP

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATIP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ATIP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 27th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATIP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

ATIP Trading at -37.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIP rose by +11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. saw -61.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.