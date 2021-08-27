Seer Inc. (SEER) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.55. The company’s stock price has collected 22.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Seer Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ :SEER) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Seer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $18.2 above the current price. SEER currently public float of 44.45M and currently shorts hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEER was 458.26K shares.

SEER’s Market Performance

SEER stocks went up by 22.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.98% and a quarterly performance of 19.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Seer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.87% for SEER stocks with a simple moving average of -21.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEER stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEER by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEER in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on December 29th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEER reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for SEER stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

SEER Trading at 14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER rose by +22.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, Seer Inc. saw -34.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from Horn David R., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $31.19 back on Aug 02. After this action, Horn David R. now owns 230,966 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $311,939 using the latest closing price.

Horn David R., the Chief Financial Officer of Seer Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $31.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Horn David R. is holding 230,966 shares at $313,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5129.42 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seer Inc. stands at -4996.19. The total capital return value is set at -12.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 53.51.