Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) went up by 0.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Open Lending Corp, Doximity, Walt Disney, Carnival Corp, or Pfizer?

Is It Worth Investing in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :LPRO) Right Now?

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 175.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Open Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.70, which is $12.95 above the current price. LPRO currently public float of 100.38M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPRO was 1.19M shares.

LPRO’s Market Performance

LPRO stocks went up by 10.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.90% and a quarterly performance of -6.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.25% for Open Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for LPRO stocks with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LPRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPRO reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for LPRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to LPRO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

LPRO Trading at -7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPRO rose by +10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.63. In addition, Open Lending Corporation saw 2.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPRO starting from Yoon Gene, who sale 170,000 shares at the price of $34.75 back on Aug 24. After this action, Yoon Gene now owns 8,268,192 shares of Open Lending Corporation, valued at $5,907,517 using the latest closing price.

Greenberg Blair J., the Director of Open Lending Corporation, sale 170,000 shares at $34.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Greenberg Blair J. is holding 8,268,192 shares at $5,907,517 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.46 for the present operating margin

+91.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Lending Corporation stands at -89.60. The total capital return value is set at 29.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72. Equity return is now at value 66.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 613.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.98. Total debt to assets is 55.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.