Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) went down by -0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/20/21 that This is What Winning Sounds Like – Introducing the New CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Gaming Headset

Is It Worth Investing in Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :CRSR) Right Now?

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Corsair Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRSR currently public float of 90.26M and currently shorts hold a 9.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSR was 3.29M shares.

CRSR’s Market Performance

CRSR stocks went up by 5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.65% and a quarterly performance of -16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Corsair Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.51% for CRSR stocks with a simple moving average of -20.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRSR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRSR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $31 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSR reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CRSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CRSR, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

CRSR Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSR rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Corsair Gaming Inc. saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSR starting from Potter Michael G, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $32.98 back on Jul 01. After this action, Potter Michael G now owns 0 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc., valued at $247,329 using the latest closing price.

Corsair Group (Cayman), LP, the 10% Owner of Corsair Gaming Inc., sale 432,989 shares at $36.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Corsair Group (Cayman), LP is holding 54,179,559 shares at $15,625,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+25.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corsair Gaming Inc. stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 21.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.96. Equity return is now at value 33.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), the company’s capital structure generated 75.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.04. Total debt to assets is 25.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.