Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) went down by -20.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/21 that Applied Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $42.67. APLT currently public float of 21.07M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLT was 86.02K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT stocks went up by 13.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of -9.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.58% for Applied Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.14% for APLT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 25th, 2021.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to APLT, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

APLT Trading at -26.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -12.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Perfetti Riccardo, who sale 800 shares at the price of $16.35 back on Aug 10. After this action, Perfetti Riccardo now owns 0 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $13,080 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $17.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 0 shares at $260,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -159.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -159.85. Equity return is now at value -95.80, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.