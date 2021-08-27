Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GAMB) went up by 23.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.89. The company’s stock price has collected 24.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Gambling.com Group Limited Reports Second Quarter -2-

Is It Worth Investing in Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ :GAMB) Right Now?

Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GAMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.33. GAMB currently public float of 5.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GAMB was 419.13K shares.

GAMB’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.21% for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.10% for GAMB stocks with a simple moving average of 16.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAMB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GAMB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GAMB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $11 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GAMB reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GAMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 17th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GAMB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

GAMB Trading at 16.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAMB rose by +24.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GAMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares stands at +54.15. The total capital return value is set at 27.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.38.

Based on Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.83. Total debt to assets is 17.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.