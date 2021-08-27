Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)?

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/25/21 that Signify Health Appoints Seasoned Tech Executive Arnold Goldberg to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Signify Health Inc. (NYSE :SGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Signify Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.29, which is $7.37 above the current price. SGFY currently public float of 101.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGFY was 687.38K shares.

SGFY’s Market Performance

SGFY stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly performance of 5.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.49% for Signify Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.05% for SGFY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $30 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGFY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

SGFY Trading at -7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY rose by +4.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.94. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw -17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Armbrester Bradford Kyle, who purchase 13,900 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Armbrester Bradford Kyle now owns 13,900 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $333,600 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres., Chief Fin. & Admin Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 13,900 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 112,114 shares at $333,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.50 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -2.37. The total capital return value is set at 2.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.15. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 44.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.