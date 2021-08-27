Is Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) a Keeper?

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that AIR Announces Nominations of Three New Independent Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE :AIRC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Apartment Income REIT Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.45, which is $1.85 above the current price. AIRC currently public float of 155.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRC was 751.20K shares.

AIRC’s Market Performance

AIRC stocks went up by 1.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly performance of 10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.76% for Apartment Income REIT Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for AIRC stocks with a simple moving average of 12.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AIRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2021.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for AIRC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIRC, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

AIRC Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRC rose by +1.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.75. In addition, Apartment Income REIT Corp. saw 31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRC starting from Beldin Paul, who sale 1,422 shares at the price of $49.52 back on Jun 16. After this action, Beldin Paul now owns 63,404 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp., valued at $70,413 using the latest closing price.

Beldin Paul, the Executive Vice President – CFO of Apartment Income REIT Corp., sale 4,310 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Beldin Paul is holding 64,826 shares at $215,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.49 for the present operating margin

+20.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Income REIT Corp. stands at -15.84. The total capital return value is set at -0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.93.

Based on Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 324.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.45. Total debt to assets is 68.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 325.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.