Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Qumu Corporation (QUMU)

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Qumu Adds On-Demand Transcriptions and AI-Powered Captions for a Customized, More Efficient Video Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ :QUMU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QUMU is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Qumu Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. QUMU currently public float of 16.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QUMU was 545.93K shares.

QUMU’s Market Performance

QUMU stocks went up by 1.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.45% and a quarterly performance of -42.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Qumu Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for QUMU stocks with a simple moving average of -51.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUMU stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for QUMU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QUMU in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $12 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

QUMU Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +12.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUMU rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Qumu Corporation saw -65.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUMU starting from LUCAS KENAN, who purchase 87,885 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Aug 13. After this action, LUCAS KENAN now owns 1,738,884 shares of Qumu Corporation, valued at $217,849 using the latest closing price.

LUCAS KENAN, the Director of Qumu Corporation, purchase 65,378 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that LUCAS KENAN is holding 1,650,999 shares at $163,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUMU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.32 for the present operating margin

+67.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qumu Corporation stands at -31.65. The total capital return value is set at -52.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.54. Equity return is now at value -115.70, with -39.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qumu Corporation (QUMU), the company’s capital structure generated 123.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.31. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.