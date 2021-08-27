Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Regency Centers Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ :REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REG is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Regency Centers Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.19, which is $3.23 above the current price. REG currently public float of 168.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REG was 839.43K shares.

REG’s Market Performance

REG stocks went up by 3.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.34% and a quarterly performance of 4.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for Regency Centers Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.18% for REG stocks with a simple moving average of 16.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

REG Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.42. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 46.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from THOMPSON JAMES D., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $67.86 back on Jun 08. After this action, THOMPSON JAMES D. now owns 11,584 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $1,017,900 using the latest closing price.

WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, the Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 1,921 shares at $66.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW is holding 5,586 shares at $128,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+37.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.58. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 69.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.91. Total debt to assets is 37.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.