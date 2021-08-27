Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Life Storage Inc. (LSI)

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.26. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Life Storage, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Life Storage Inc. (NYSE :LSI) Right Now?

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSI is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Life Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $127.60, which is $3.12 above the current price. LSI currently public float of 76.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSI was 517.04K shares.

LSI’s Market Performance

LSI stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.06% and a quarterly performance of 24.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.38% for Life Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.76% for LSI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LSI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $94 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to LSI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

LSI Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSI rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.11. In addition, Life Storage Inc. saw 53.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSI starting from Saffire Joseph, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $96.55 back on May 19. After this action, Saffire Joseph now owns 57,759 shares of Life Storage Inc., valued at $579,300 using the latest closing price.

Havener Arthur L Jr, the Director of Life Storage Inc., sale 601 shares at $95.69 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Havener Arthur L Jr is holding 12,276 shares at $57,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.07 for the present operating margin

+46.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Storage Inc. stands at +21.83. The total capital return value is set at 4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Life Storage Inc. (LSI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.20. Total debt to assets is 46.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.