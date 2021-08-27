Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 22 hours ago that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CSOD, MSON, GTS, and VICI

Is It Worth Investing in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ :BVS) Right Now?

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Bioventus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $5.99 above the current price. BVS currently public float of 12.30M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BVS was 161.86K shares.

BVS’s Market Performance

BVS stocks went down by -0.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.26% and a quarterly performance of -13.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for Bioventus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.63% for BVS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BVS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BVS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BVS reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for BVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BVS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

BVS Trading at -7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVS fell by -4.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, Bioventus Inc. saw -19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BVS starting from Pavesio Alessandra, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Feb 11. After this action, Pavesio Alessandra now owns 1,000 shares of Bioventus Inc., valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

D’Adamio Anthony, the SVP & General Counsel of Bioventus Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $13.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11, which means that D’Adamio Anthony is holding 1,000 shares at $13,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+70.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bioventus Inc. stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 41.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bioventus Inc. (BVS), the company’s capital structure generated 143.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.97. Total debt to assets is 41.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.