Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.90. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Why Berry Global Stock Is Worth Buying

Is It Worth Investing in Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE :BERY) Right Now?

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BERY is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.27, which is $14.25 above the current price. BERY currently public float of 134.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BERY was 800.18K shares.

BERY’s Market Performance

BERY stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.39% and a quarterly performance of -2.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.16% for Berry Global Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for BERY stocks with a simple moving average of 10.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $75 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BERY reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for BERY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BERY, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

BERY Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.86. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc. saw 18.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Greene Jason K., who sale 11,410 shares at the price of $65.48 back on Aug 11. After this action, Greene Jason K. now owns 250 shares of Berry Global Group Inc., valued at $747,155 using the latest closing price.

Norman William J, the President of Berry Global Group Inc., sale 18,000 shares at $68.92 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Norman William J is holding 0 shares at $1,240,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.74 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berry Global Group Inc. stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 9.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37.

Based on Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), the company’s capital structure generated 517.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.79. Total debt to assets is 62.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 507.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.