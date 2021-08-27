Here’s Our Rant About Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) went up by 3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected 17.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/23/21 that Spark Networks Announces the Appointment of Colleen Brown as Non-Executive Chair of the Board

Is It Worth Investing in Spark Networks SE (AMEX :LOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOV is at 2.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Spark Networks SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. LOV currently public float of 15.89M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOV was 93.92K shares.

LOV’s Market Performance

LOV stocks went up by 17.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.36% and a quarterly performance of -36.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.46% for Spark Networks SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.72% for LOV stocks with a simple moving average of -33.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LOV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOV reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for LOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2020.

LOV Trading at -16.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares sank -6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOV rose by +22.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Spark Networks SE saw -33.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOV starting from WHITTERS JOSEPH E, who purchase 14,250 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Aug 26. After this action, WHITTERS JOSEPH E now owns 469,250 shares of Spark Networks SE, valued at $50,730 using the latest closing price.

Eichmann Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Spark Networks SE, purchase 13,500 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Eichmann Eric is holding 72,236 shares at $47,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.75 for the present operating margin

+34.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spark Networks SE stands at -20.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.26. Equity return is now at value -39.50, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Based on Spark Networks SE (LOV), the company’s capital structure generated 111.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.70. Total debt to assets is 34.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.